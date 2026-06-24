Listen: Rebecca Naomi Jones Performs 'N-R-Amen' From GOOD GUY WITH A GUN!

“N-R-AMEN”, the second single from the upcoming musical comedy concept album, Good Guy with a Gun!, is now available to stream. Broadway actress Rebecca Naomi Jones (Passing Strange, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) performs vocals as “Lisa Bushmaster,” the bombastic head of the NRA.

As previously reported, Good Guy with a Gun! is a musical theater comedy concept album arriving July 31. It features a cast of film, Broadway, and TV actors including Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black, Waitress, Spiderverse trilogy), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Passing Strange, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Merrily We Roll Along), Richard Kind (Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kristen Schaal (Flight of the Conchords), and Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser, Good Guy With A Gun is a standalone album after workshopping at Second City Hollywood and Z Space San Francisco.

Set in Washington, DC, Good Guy with a Gun! tells the story of NRA lobbyist Ron Barkley (Sullivan) and his liberal daughter Jenna (Glenn), who attends protests with her stoner boyfriend (Labes). When Ron is confronted at gunpoint by a disgruntled keyboard warrior (Rapp), he prays to God (Alexander) for help and receives it in the form of a magical gun that makes people conservative. Ron uses the gun to brainwash Jenna's friends, driving the two of them apart, and in response, Jenna prays for a magical weapon of her own– a megaphone that turns people liberal. Now Jenna has the chance to turn her dad into the person she's always wanted him to be.

Good Guy with a Gun! came together after actor/musician/composer Philip Labes was held up at gunpoint. He began fleshing out the concept with then-roommate Micah O’Konis, and the pair composed the music and lyrics over the next few years. They brought in Hal Rosenfeld (The Greatest Showman, In The Heights, “Only Murders in the Building,” Top Gun: Maverick, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Musical Director/Executive Music Producer to bring the idea to life.

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