Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Jenny Gersten serves as Line Producer for Beetlejuice on Broadway and National Tour, and more!

Jan. 30, 2023  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features producer and artistic director Jenny Gersten!

Jenny talked about her career and more.

"My incredible parents - that's exactly my origin," Jenny said of how she got her start in the arts. "My father is no longer with us of course, but my amazing mom, and growing up with my incredible dad and my sister, the arts were just part of our everyday lives. My parents did all of these extraordinary things."

"It wasn't just the arts making but the place making, and I think having those two things in tandem was deeply impactful."

Listen to the full episode below!

Jenny Gersten serves as Line Producer for Beetlejuice on Broadway and National Tour, Executive Producer for the musical Born for This, Producer of Musical Theater for New York City Center, and Interim Artistic Director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival. She sometimes produces commercially, including the award -winning Off Broadway "pie shop" production of Sweeney Todd. She works with Jessica Hecht on The Campfire Project, an arts program that primarily serves Syrian and Ukrainian refugees overseas. Previously, Jenny served as Executive Director of Friends of the High Line and as the Associate Producer of The Public Theater in New York City. At sea, she is the Creative Producer of Virgin Voyages.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

