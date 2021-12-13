Listen: Lisa Lampanelli Talks Kindness in the Arts & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed acclaimed former stand-up comic Lisa Lampanelli on today's episode of The Art of Kindness. They discuss Lisa's journey from "Queen of Mean" to "Queen of Meaning," recognizing what's good for you, kindness within the arts and more.

Listen below!

Some highlights:

- Lisa discusses how she was named "Queen of Mean"

- An HBO show her and Jim Carrey sold that never got made.

- Her decision to leave comedy altogether, and canceled herself.

- Cancel culture as a whole.

- How artists judge themselves constantly.

- How she's inspiring the next generation of comics with her new podcast Losers with a Dream.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.