Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita to Produce Musical Comedy Series THEATER KIDS VS. ZOMBIES

Deadline has reported that Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are producing musical comedy series Theater Kids vs. Zombies for aTwist. The series will star Kadyn Kozminski, Jeff Lawless, Amanda Drewes, John Woods III, Danielle Judovits, Daunte Galindo and Chris Bey.

The series follows a group of scrappy theater kids who, when zombies attack their high school, realize that their only hope for survival is to put on the greatest musical of their lives. With humanity hanging in the balance, the students must sing, dance and fight their way through the apocalypse.

The series centers on a group of theater students whose high school is suddenly overrun by zombies. Faced with an apocalypse, they discover that their best chance of staying alive is to stage the biggest musical of their lives.

Ferguson will direct and will produce with Mikita, who is a producer on Broadway musical revival Cats: The Jellicle Ball. The creative team will feature choreographer Jamal Sims and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway's Shucked alongside Brandy Clark.

Ferguson and Mikita stated, “Musical theater and zombies are our passion, so this is a no brainer... Thrilled to be bringing this silly, joyful, camp and fun microseries to life, or.. death with this incredible team.”

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