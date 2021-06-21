Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Director Sammi Cannold!

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, director Sammi Cannold.

"Having the upbringing that I had... anytime we were in the car we would listen to the Broadway channel on Sirius XM." explained Sammi. "Broadway was what we talked about at the dinner table- it was everywhere! You can't help but start to dream about what you would do. I got to watch my mom make things for a living and that was very inspiring."

Recent theater credits include Evita (New York City Center), Endlings (New York Theatre Workshop, A.R.T.), Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus (A.R.T.), and Allegory (La Jolla Playhouse WOW). Upcoming projects include Carmen (Lincoln Center w. MasterVoices), a documentary film, and a feature film. Associate director credits include the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre... (dir. Rachel Chavkin). Sammi has also served as an Artistic Fellow at the A.R.T., a member of Cirque du Soleil's Creative Cognoscenti, and a Sundance Institute Fellow and developed work with Playwrights Realm, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, New York Stage and Film, Cirque du Soleil, and Nickelodeon. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.A. from Harvard University. www.sammicannold.com

Listen as she explains more about her latest projects and how here path led her to directing!