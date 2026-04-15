Listen: Jordan Fisher and Joy Woods Sing 'Crazier Than You' From LOVE SOMEBODY NOW

You can now get a first listen to Jordan Fisher and Joy Woods sing the new track Crazier Than You from the cast recording of Love Somebody Now: A New Musical from Andrew Lippa!

The album, which will be released on April 24, will feature Jordan Fisher, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, and Joy Woods.

To pre-save the album and stream singles from the album, please visit www.joymachinerecords.com/artists/lovesomebodynow.



This new musical follows two single women who head out to a local restaurant and meet their respective partners. Throughout the course of the show, those new couples each have a child, their children fall in love and are eventually married. The empty nesters are left to figure out the third chapter of their lives—one couple is better off together, and the other is better off apart.