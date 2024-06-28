Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases New Single 'Backyard'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson has released a brand new single, “Backyard,” from her upcoming traditional pop album on her Cabin 24 label, For the Dreamers. The song, now streaming everywhere, takes listeners back to the days of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, with a modern cinematic sensibility, and showcases the pure, delicate tone that has become synonymous with Michaelson’s name. The album, which will be released on August 23, is available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl/CD.

"On June 21, 2022, I was in Chicago working on The Notebook and doubting everything I had written for it,” Michaelson said. “I sat down at my little travel keyboard in my rental apartment and wrote this song (“Backyard”) in a matter of minutes. A quiet reminder to be thankful for what I have - to stop searching for something better all the time; to let myself doubt but also let myself be heart sure. It’s called "Backyard," and it’s my favorite song off my new record, For the Dreamers."

Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. All of her music has been released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (both for Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series. Michaelson was recently seen as a guest star in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Girls 5 Eva,” and starred in the indie film Humor Me alongside co-stars Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould. She made her Broadway on stage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812. Most recently, Ingrid composed and shepherded the highly-acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Notebook musical on Atlantic Records, which is now currently running on Broadway.

