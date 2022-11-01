Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Heidi Blickenstaff of JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Tour Sings 'Uninvited'

This new track joins the previously released Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Broadway production.

Nov. 01, 2022  

A new recording has been released of "Uninvited" from Jagged Little Pill, featuring Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff, currently starring as "Mary Jane Healy" on the North American tour.

This new track joins ATLANTIC RECORDS' previously released Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Broadway production, which added to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums, when it was released. The cast album for Jagged Little Pill went on to win the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Listen to the song below!

Heidi Blickenstaff is currently leading the North American tour of Jagged Little Pill as "Mary Jane Healy." The tour began this Fall in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and will continue on to visit more than 20 cities in the 2022/2023 touring season. The tour is currently playing a four week engagement at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre thru November 6. For a complete list of tour stops, please visit JaggedLittlePill.com.

Last fall, Heidi Blickenstaff reopened Jagged Little Pill on Broadway as "Mary Jane Healy", and later shared the role with her friend Elizabeth Stanley. Two stars sharing a leading role in this way was unprecedented in the Broadway community and set a new standard for mothers in the Broadway workplace. Prior to JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Heidi developed and originated the role of Katherine in Disney's Freaky Friday for Disney Channel and Disney on Broadway. She also originated the role of Bea in Something Rotten!, for which she received Grammy and Outer Critics nominations. Heidi has appeared on Broadway in The Addams Family (Alice), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), [title of show] (Heidi), and The Full Monty. Other credits include New York City Center's Encores!: Most Happy Fella (Cleo); Vineyard Theatre: Now. Here. This. and [title of show]; The Weston Playhouse: Next To Normal (Diana); The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre and PBS: "First You Dream: The Music Of Kander And Ebb"; and at Ford's Theatre Heidi starred in the musical Meet John Doe winning a Helen Hayes Award for her performance. Heidi is the creator of the non-profit organization Broadway Because (www.broadwaybecause.org), utilizing the talents and outreach of the Broadway community in various social campaigns to help make the world a better place.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin, 1776), Jagged Little Pill is an "electrifying, visceral and stunning" (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show "redemptive, rousing and real... Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway."

Ignited by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.




