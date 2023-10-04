Listen: Hear Meryl Streep & Martin Short Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song By Michael R. Jackson and Pasek & Paul

Fresh on the heels of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” season 3 finale comes the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack album.

The soundtrack features killer performances by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey and includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson. The deluxe edition also includes two bonus tracks and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

The deluxe album follows the release of Steve Martin’s rendition of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" and Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, “Look for the Light” and the recently released original score by 6-time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla. Complete track listing below.

The soundtrack features two versions of “For the Sake of a Child,” which was written by Tony-winning A Strange Loop writer Michael R. Jackson, along with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The "Ben Version" features Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd and the "Oliver Version" features Martin Short joining Streep.

Listen to the soundtrack here:

SONGS TRACKLIST:

1.”Look for the Light” – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park

(Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

2. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” – performed by Steve Martin

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

3. “Creatures of the Night” – performed by Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

4. “For the Sake of a Child” (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

5. “For the Sake of a Child” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

6. “Love’s Old Sweet Song” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)

7. “Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

This season of Only Murders included a star-studded slate of Broadway favorites, also including Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.