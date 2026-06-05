Listen: Ginger Minj and Jujubee Release Cover of 'Anything You Can Do' From ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

Drag legends Ginger Minj and Jujubee have released their cover of “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)," the iconic Irving Berlin show tune from the 1946 Broadway musical, Annie Get Your Gun. In the show, the song sets the scene for a climactic sharpshooting contest between Annie Oakley and Frank Butler.

Listen to the song below and stream it here.

Ginger Minj said, “What's better than a little heated rivalry between friends? A musical extravaganza all about it! Jujubee and I love a classic Broadway show tune, especially when it highlights the key to a truly productive friendship: healthy competition! Find you a friend who compliments your talents and pushes you to be the best version of yourself.”

Jujubee said, “A lot of people have asked me ‘When are you and Ginger Minj going to battle it out in song together?' Well, here it is. Ginger and I are not just drag queens – we are also singers and actors. With a background in astrophysics, we bring you ‘ANYTHING YOU CAN DO' and show who the better scientist is. AND IT'S ME!!!”

Ginger Minj & Jujubee co-star alongside RuPaul and fellow "Drag Race" legends in the Adam Shankman directed action comedy, STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, set for release on June 12.

Ginger Minj & Jujubee will bring an all-new show, “Licked: For Gay,” to Atlanta and Provincetown this summer. Atlanta performances take place at Out Front Theatre, June 11-28. Provincetown performances take place at Red Room, July 9-26.

This fall, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Sapphira Cristal and Landon Cider will tour “Hokus Pokus Live!” across North America.

Ginger Minj will release The Broad's Way EP, featuring a collection of iconic Broadway songs, later this year under PEG Records, distributed by ADA/Warner Music Group.

ABOUT Ginger Minj

Long before she held court as the champion of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj was captivating audiences worldwide as an entertainer, writer, producer and director. Pairing sharp wit with theatrical prowess and undeniable star power, she's brought her talents to a variety of critically acclaimed projects and celebrated one-woman shows.

That creative spirit has fueled her evolution into a true multi-hyphenate force. Over the past decade, she's toured internationally, released four studio albums and starred in films such as the Netflix hit Dumplin' (opposite Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron) and the Emmy nominated Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In 2023, she added ‘author' to her growing list of credits with the release of her debut memoir-part-cookbook, Southern Fried Sass. The book features Ginger's Southern-inspired recipes, as well as some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments. Most recently, she showcased her powerhouse vocals and on-stage roots in a brand-new, show-stopping rendition of “Defying Gravity” from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked.

While her Drag Race legacy, which includes standout runs on Season 7, All Stars Season 2, and All Stars Season 6, cemented her status as a dynamic and beloved fan-favorite, Ginger has never stopped evolving. Beyond the Werk Room, Ginger has continued to write, produce, develop and star in a variety of on-stage work including a long-running residency in Provincetown which has earned rave reviews with critics and audiences alike.

Last fall, Ginger Minj completed an extensive tour across North America with “Hokus Pokus Live!” -- playing to over 22,000 attendees. Ginger Minj was included within 2025's OUT100.

ABOUT JUJUBEE

Jujubee (born Airline Inthyrath) is a drag entertainer, actress and recording artist from Boston, Massachusetts. She has captivated television audiences for over 15 years, since first sashaying onto the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race season two in 2010. An instant fan-favorite, Jujubee later competed on the first and fifth seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World. A proud Laotian-American, Jujubee has long been recognized as a trailblazer for Asian and Southeast Asian representation in drag and mainstream entertainment.

Beyond competition television, Jujubee has built an impressive stage résumé. She most recently starred as The Tigress in the Off-Broadway production of DRAG! The Musical at New World Stages in New York City. Her breakout role earned a 2025 Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical and a 2025 Dorian Theatre Award for "Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Musical." Internationally, she earned critical acclaim for her depiction of Summer Raines in Death Drop in London's West End, and reprised her drag persona for the UK Tour of Death Drop: Back in the Habit. She most recently played one of the legendary Sanderson Sisters in Hokus Pokus Live!, in the inaugural US tour.

As a recording artist and songwriter, Jujubee released her debut EP Good Juju Vol. 1 in June 2020, followed by Good Juju Vol. 2 in July 2020, which peaked at #1 and #7 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts.

Additional TV appearances include: RuPaul's Drag U (2010–2012), Dragnificent (2019–2020), and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (2022). She also appeared in the Netflix series AJ and the Queen and competed on the debut season of Queen of the Universe, an international drag singing competition. Most recently, Jujubee starred in OUTtv's Drag House Rules as well as two seasons of Dungeons and Drag Queens on the US comedy subscription streaming service “Dropout.”