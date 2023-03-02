Listen: DANCIN' MAN: A FABULOUS INVALID PODCAST Launches With Nicole Fosse

The Fabulous Invalid launched a new limited-series podcast, hosted by producers Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo, titled "DANCIN' Man: A Fabulous Invalid Podcast" ahead of previews beginning for Bob Fosse's DANCIN' tonight, Thursday, March 2, at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.). "DANCIN' Man: A Fabulous Invalid Podcast" is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.

The first episode, featuring the daughter of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, Nicole Fosse, is now available to below!

"DANCIN' Man: A Fabulous Invalid Podcast" will feature exclusive, weekly, behind-the-scenes interviews with members of the cast and creative team, exploring all aspects of this much-anticipated Broadway return. Guests of the podcast will include Nicole Fosse, Wayne Cilento, other members of the creative team, and all 22 principal dancers of the Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Broadway cast.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' returns to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow, opening on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jamie DuMont

Podcaster and Producer Jamie DuMont has an extensive background in Broadway marketing and high-level event planning and production. He worked on the original Broadway productions of Sunset Boulevard, Rent, Jekyll & Hyde, Side Man, and Fosse. Select event production clients include Veuve Clicquot, Krug House, The Royal Academy of Arts, and Ballroom Marfa. Along with Rob Russo, he created The Fabulous Invalid, a theatrical production company. Projects to date include Bob Fosse's DANCIN', Call Fosse at the Minskoff, and Broadway Barbara Live!, in addition to four podcasts for the Broadway Podcast Network.

Podcaster and Producer Rob Russo comes to the theatre following more than a decade in government and politics, serving as a top aide to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton through two presidential campaigns and four years at the U.S. Department of State. A lawyer by trade, he served as a writer, critic, and podcaster covering the New York theatre for Stage Left from 2017 to 2021. Along with Jamie DuMont, he created The Fabulous Invalid, a theatrical production company. Projects to date include Bob Fosse's DANCIN', Call Fosse at the Minskoff, and Broadway Barbara Live!, in addition to four podcasts for the Broadway Podcast Network.

ABOUT THE FABULOUS INVALID

The Fabulous Invalid is a theatrical production company founded in 2018 by Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo with the mission to illuminate untold stories and fascinating personalities on air and on stage with a reverence for the past, a bold outlook for the future, and a dash of panache.

The company name is inspired by the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself: The Fabulous Invalid. This irreverent phrase embodies the idea that while the theatre is always deemed in decline, it is also always bouncing back.

Projects to date include Bob Fosse's Dancin', Call Fosse at the Minskoff, and Broadway Barbara Live!, in addition to four podcasts for the Broadway Podcast Network. The Fabulous Invalid podcast is a co-production of O&M Etc.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK

Broadway Podcast Network is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; hair and wig design by Ashley Wise; makeup design by Suki Tsijimoto; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; Music Direction by Justin Hornback casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; additional choreographic reproduction and associate direction/musical staging by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. DANCIN' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' recently played at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre from April 19, 2022, to June 5, 2022.

Tickets are available at Telecharge.com and DancinBway.com.