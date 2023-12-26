Listen: Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Rashad & More Join RADIO PLAY REVIVAL Podcast Season 3

The remainder of Season 3 will feature classic works by Ernest Hemingway, Langston Hughes, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, and more.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Listen: Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Rashad & More Join RADIO PLAY REVIVAL Podcast Season 3 The Broadway Podcast Network will present the return of RADIO PLAY REVIVALpodcast. Season 3 is now available with Eudora Welty’s A Worn Path, starring Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Rashad, Sam Robards, Megan Beard, Kathleen Mulligan, and Kitty Swink

Listen below!

RADIO PLAY REVIVAL is a podcast celebrating the golden age of radio plays in this now-second golden age of audio, featuring great American actors performing works by a wide range of American authors.

The remainder of Season 3 will feature classic works by Ernest Hemingway, Langston Hughes, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, Willa Cather, John Cheever, Edna Ferber, and Raymond Carver. These works will be performed by Award-winning stars of stage and screen and international TV personalities, including Aaron Alcaraz, Allison Janney, Armin Shimerman, Ashton Muñiz, Aubrey Plaza, Bryan Cranston, Claybourne Elder, Coleman Hemsath, Corey Hawkins, Darren Criss, David Zayas, Ed O’Neill, Gia Mantegna, Jefferson Mays, Jessica Lange, John Skelley, Jon Hamm, Josh Johnston, Kathleen Mulligan, Kathryn Allison, Kathryn Grody, Kelly Fairbrother, Kitty Swink, Lashette Showers, Luke Wise, Marilyn Caserta, Megan Beard, Nathan Malin, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Page, Paul Urcioli, Phylicia Rashad, Rebecca Kuznick, Rob Nagle, Sam Robards, Sam Tsoutsouvas, Sami Gayle, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Taylor Misiak, Tia DeShazor, Tyler Hansen, and Young Dylan.

RADIO PLAY REVIVAL was conceived and directed by actor/writer Josh Johnston to pay homage to classic storytelling for today’s modern audience. Executive Producers are Patti LuPone and Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals, and features theme music by Joseph Thalken. The series’ primary editor is Ryan Schleifman. Zoë Cameron, Nathan Malin, and Victoria Ungvarsky are the production assistants on Season 3, and Sam Tsoutsouvas returns as host.

Josh Johnston, Creator, is an actor and writer, and now producer. He has toured onstage with The Acting Company and worked on the small and big screen as an actor. He developed the idea of Radio Play Revival through his love of literature and figuring out a way to stay creative while at home during the pandemic. He got a B+ in American Literature in college, which was a generous grade at the time.

Patti LuPone, Executive Producer, is an actor and singer best known for her work on Broadway. She has won two Grammy Awards, three Tony Awards, and two Olivier Awards. She is also a 2006 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee.

Staci Levine, Executive Producer, is President of Groundswell Theatricals Inc, a NYC-based producing and general management company, specializing in theatrical, concert, and now podcast productions. She has produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across North America, London’s West End, and tours around the globe. Current productions include the concert tours for Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

To listen to current and past seasons of RADIO PLAY REVIVAL, visit bpn.fm/RadioPlayRevival, RadioPlayRevival.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.



