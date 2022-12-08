Listen: Andrea Martin & Julie Taymor Join AND THE AWARD GOES TO… Season 3 Premiere Episodes

Ilana Levine's "And the Award Goes To..." podcast has returned to the Broadway Podcast Network! The premiere episodes of Season 3, featuring Tony Award Winners Andrea Martin and Julie Taymor, are now available.

Listen below!

Every week, actress and podcast host Ilana Levine interviews your favorite award winners. Together, they go down memory lane as guests share intimate and never-before-shared details about their award-winning experience, from the Tonys to the Oscars to the Grammys. You will hear their reactions as they listen to their acceptance speech again, with laughter, tears, and more! Guests take you through all the emotion and relief that comes with that rare moment where lifelong dreams, fantasy and reality come together.

Past guests include James Lapine, Kristin Chenoweth, John Benjamin Hickey, Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Tonya Pinkins, Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Cynthia Nixon, Karen Olivo, BD Wong, and more.

As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. On Broadway, Ilana is best known to musical theater fans for her comedic turn as "Lucy Van Pelt" in the Broadway revival of, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown. Ilana also starred in the Broadway productions of Jake's Women, Wrong Mountain and The Last Night Of Ballyhoo. She has performed on the Tony Awards. Her ability to portray characters with raw honesty, humor, and pathos, has sustained her career as an actress for over 25 years. She first appeared on the scene in the HBO series Tanner '88 directed by Robert Altman and quickly was plucked by Vanity Fair journalist James Wolcott as an "up and comer to watch." Seinfeld fans recognize her from the infamous episode "The Contest." She has appeared in many television shows and films including Law and Order, Tanner on Tanner, Damages, The Job, Cashmere Mafia, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Kissing Jessica Stein, Gigantic, Ira and Abby, Failure to Launch, The Nanny Diaries, Friends With Kids and Five Flights Up. As a voice over artist she has done commercials and audio books. In 2018 and 2019 Ilana was cited as a "Twitter Influencer To Follow". She resides in Brooklyn, New York with her husband, actor Dominic Fumusa, her two children, and their dog, Lola. In May of 2016, Levine joined the podcast universe when she began hosting "Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine," and in May of 2019, co-created the "How To Be More Chill" podcast.

To listen to "And the Award Goes To..." visit BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts.