Lineup Announced of Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In March

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, has announced its line-up for the month of March, highlighted by headliners Rod Man, winner of Season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing, March 5 - 7; Tim Dillon, winner of the New York Comedy Festival's "New York's Funniest" stand-up competition, March 12 - 14; , March; Gilbert Gottfried, back by neurotic demand for one night only, March 19; Anthony Rodia, from his YouTube series Road Rage Wednesdays, March 20 and 21; and Maz Jobrani, from the award-winning film Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero, March 27 - 29.

Carolines on Broadway presents the 14th annual Carolines Comedy Madness stand-up tournament, with round 1 on March 2, round 2 on March 11, round 3 on March 18, round 4 on March 25 and the fifth and championship round on March 30. 64 of the city's best young comedians vie for a cash prize and a chance to become a regular performer at Carolines on Broadway.

Themed shows taking place in March are Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest emerging comedians, on March 9 and 16, ; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's funniest comedians, on March 5, 8, 12 and 19; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Rita Brent on March 10, Kendall Farrell on March 17, Steven Rogers on March 24 and Dan Rosen on March 31.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Mike Robles: Living for Laughs, a benefit for comedian Mike Robles, on March 1; Pod Damn America, a live podcast hosted by Jake Flores, Anders Lee and Alex Ptak, on March 3; Shuler King, from MTV2's Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out, on March 4; St. Patrick's Week Comedy: The All-Irish Show, featuring Katie Boyle, Sean Finnerty, Connor Larsen and Colum Tyrrell, , on March 15; Dave Hollis, author of the book "Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic's Guide to Growth and Fulfillment," on March 18; and Columbians at Carolines, featuring Alex Carabaño, Oscar Collazos, Carlos Gonzalez, Pedro Gonzalez and Santi Espinosa, on March 22.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You