Lincoln Center's MY FAIR LADY Will Embark on a North American Tour

Nederlander Presentations, Inc., James L. Nederlander, President, is pleased to announce the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour will launch in the Fall of 2019. Tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical, and was recently nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Direction is by Ted Sperling, featuring My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady will be produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Alan Jay Lerner (Book and Lyrics) wrote the following plays with Frederick Loewe: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: The Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.

Frederick Loewe (Music) wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.

Bartlett Sher (Director) is Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include J.T. Rogers' Oslo (Tony nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination). He directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County (also Williamstown Theatre Festival), as well as New York productions of Prayer for My Enemy and The Butterfly Collection (Playwrights Horizons); Cymbeline (Callaway Award, co-produced with the RSC); Waste (Best Play Obie Award); and Don Juan and Pericles (Theatre for a New Audience). While Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre from 2000 -2009, he directed 20 productions including works by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen, Shaw, Wilder, Goldoni, and Kushner, among others. Opera: Romeo et Juliet, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore, Two Boys, Otello (Metropolitan Opera); Faust (Baden Baden); Romeo et Juliette (Salzburg Festival and La Scala); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera and New York City Opera), Two Boys (ENO). Upcoming productions include Adam Guettel's new musical Millions.

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of Andre Bishop, produces plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center, on Broadway, nationally, and internationally. In addition to Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, LCT is currently producing Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor, a production of LCT3 which is devoted to producing the work of new artists and developing new audiences. LCT also encourages emerging artists through play readings, workshops, and an annual Directors Lab. Open Stages, LCT's education program, reaches thousands of public school students with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions, and a Shakespeare Program.

NEDERLANDER PRESENTATIONS INC. is a production division of the multinational theatrical entities owned by James L. Nederlander. Prominent for three generations in management and operation of theatres and productions of distinguished entertainment, they have produced innumerable plays, musicals, operas, ballets and concerts. The Nederlanders also own a notable chain of legitimate theatres. Currently in their Broadway venues are Wicked, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Waitress, Spongebob Squarepants, Escape to Margaritaville, Angels in America and Summer, The Donna Summer Musical.

