Lincoln Center's Chief Artistic Officer Shanta Thake to Give Distinguished Lecture at Purchase College

This free, in-person event takes place in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College.

Mar. 24, 2023  
The Arts Management Department of Purchase College, SUNY, has announced that producer, presenter, and visionary Shanta Thake, the Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center will be presented at this year's Jandon Business of the Arts Distinguished Lecture on Monday, April 17 at 6:30pm. This free, in-person event takes place in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College.

The Arts Management department welcomes Shanta Thake, one of the field's most innovative performing arts curators and managers, to campus for an in-depth and wide-ranging discussion. Shanta Thake will discuss the role of arts organizations in actively engaging and supporting the communities where the organizations reside while encouraging participants to explore how their own personal values and experiences influence their professional choices.

For updates and to register for the event, please visit www.purchase.edu/jandon.

About Shanta Thake

Shanta Thake is the Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where she spearheads all artistic and programming activities. Since her start in the fall of 2021, Shanta has been key to Lincoln Center's ongoing efforts to ensure the arts are central to the civic life of the city-welcoming new audiences, championing genres historically underrepresented on campus, and ushering in accessible ticket models to break down cost barriers. Known for her work across disciplines, Shanta leads a team of curators to bring exciting emerging and established artists to Lincoln Center's indoor and outdoor stages, and spearheads multi-genre collaborations with Lincoln Center's resident organizations.

Prior to Lincoln Center, Shanta held the position of Associate Artistic Director/Director of Artistic Programs at The Public Theater, overseeing the growth and development of Public Works, Mobile Unit, Under the Radar, Joe's Pub, The Shakespeare Initiative and Public Forum. Previously, she spent 10 years as the Director of Joe's Pub, the intimate cabaret venue which hosts over 700 shows annually. Shanta is the co-director of GlobalFEST, North America's world music festival, and in this role received the William Dawson award for Programmatic Excellence. She received a BA in theater as well as a degree in management from Indiana University and currently lives in Brooklyn.

Dr. Milagros (Milly) Peña, President of Purchase College, said, "At Purchase College, we encourage our students to find innovative ways of using their talents and skills for the benefit of their communities and the wider public. This year's annual Jandon Business of the Arts lecturer, Shanta Thake, is a wonderful example of this kind of mission-based programming, having spent her career curating and presenting programs that are accessible and relevant to those she serves. We look forward to hearing from her as she inspires a new generation of arts leaders."

About the Jandon Business of the Arts Distinguished Lecture Series

Purchase College would like to recognize and thank Jane and Donald Cecil, and their representatives, for their generous gift that created this Jandon Business of the Arts Distinguished Lecture Series.

Established in 2012 through a generous gift from the Jandon Foundation to mark the occasion of Donald Cecil's 85th birthday, the Jandon Business of the Arts Distinguished Lecture Fund supports bringing notable leaders in the arts to speak at Purchase College and helps students in the Arts Management program and arts conservatories to develop relationships with accomplished professionals who are practicing in the fields of study in which they aspire to practice. This endowed lecture reflects Don's lifelong commitment to excellence in education, leadership in business, and passion for the arts. The Jandon Business of the Arts Distinguished Lecture Fund also supports the Jandon Business of the Arts Student Achievement Award, which is given to a student in the Arts Management B.A. program. Over the past years, the Jandon Lecture series has highlighted the world of noted leaders, scholars, authors, and public figures from New York City and around the globe.

About Arts Management and Entrepreneurship in the Arts at Purchase College

The Arts Management and Entrepreneurship in the Arts programs at Purchase College offer a strategic mix of classroom-based and experiential learning opportunities to prepare thoughtful, innovative, and dynamic professionals across the creative industries. Offering both undergraduate and graduate degrees, the programs are led by a faculty of scholars and field practitioners, emphasizing rigorous critical inquiry while developing the problem-solving and communication skills necessary to engage meaningfully as arts managers and entrepreneurs in an ever-changing environment.

About Purchase College, SUNY

Purchase College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges, was founded in 1967 by Governor Nelson Rockefeller. His aspiration for Purchase was to create a dynamic campus that combined conservatory training in the visual and performing arts with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, in order to inspire an appreciation for both intellectual and artistic talents in all students. Today, Purchase College, SUNY is a community of students, faculty, and friends where open-minded engagement with the creative process leads to a lifetime of intellectual growth and professional opportunity. For more information about the College, visit www.purchase.edu.



