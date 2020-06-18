Lincoln Center to Cancel Great Performers Fall Series, David Rubenstein Atrium Fall Season and 2020 White Light Festival

Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will cancel all fall events in the 2020/21 Great Performers series and 2020/21 David Rubenstein Atrium Season, as well as the annual White Light Festival.

Previously announced concerts in the Great Performers series are cancelled through January 26, 2021. The series will resume beginning February 6, 2021, subject to further evaluation and guidance from local, state and federal authorities. Ticket holders should contact CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 to facilitate ticketing exchanges, refunds, or donations for affected performances. The 2020/21 David Rubenstein Atrium Season will also resume in February 2021, subject to further evaluation and guidance.

A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, Lincoln Center at Home continues to maintain connections to the arts during this pandemic. Offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well as array of archival and livestream performances available for free and on demand at LincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page. Photos are available here.

For digital offerings from Lincoln Center's resident organizations, please visit LincolnCenter.org or individual websites.

