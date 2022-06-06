Lincoln Center Summer for the City to Present ABT Silent Disco with JbDubs and Captain Kitty

On Saturday, June 18 at 10:00 pm, leave your troubles at the dock and sail along to the land of disco and funk!

This silent disco at The Oasis will be led by DJ-performers JbDubs aka James Whiteside, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and Captain Kitty. When he's not on the American Ballet Theatre stage, JbDubs writes, performs, and produces pop hits that have gained him millions of fans.

With big vocals, epic strings, and groovy basslines, this is sure to be a night to remember. https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/abt-silent-disco-with-jbdubs-and-captain-kitty