Lin-Manuel Miranda and HAMILTON Continue to Fight for the Environment with Prizeo Campaign, Green Efforts

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal announced November 13 that they're offering the chance for one lucky fan and a guest to attend the West End opening night of Hamilton in London on December 21, 2017.

Fans are able to make a donation between now and December 6 - as little as $10 - through Prizeo to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and UK-based nonprofit 10:10, both working to combat the effects of climate change: Prizeo.com/Hamilton.

The grand prize includes two VIP tickets to the performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre, two tickets to the exclusive opening night after-party, a meet-and-greet with Lin-Manuel, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two at the five-star Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill.

This Prizeo campaign is not the Hamilton creator's first time speaking out for the environment. For Earth Day 2016, Lin-Manuel partnered with the Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) for an epic #Ham4Ham freestyle with BGA Green Captain Seth Stewart (watch it below!).

The BGA, launched in 2008 in collaboration with the NRDC, disseminates environmental practices throughout the theatrical industry and to theatre fans. Beginning with the Broadway community, the BGA now brings together all segments of the theatrical community, including producers, theatres in New York and around the country, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses.

BGA chapters in Chicago and for Off-Broadway have made environmental work a focus in their communities. The Broadway theatres are all involved, and there is a BGA liaison at nearly every Broadway show. These liaisons ("Green Captains") are volunteers who are interested in making their productions greener. The Green Captain shares information with the production and promotes the BGA and other environmental events, while working to improve the practices of that production.

Hamilton has participated in these environmental initiatives since opening in Summer 2015. Among other things, the cast and crew have recycled, conserved energy, and participated in textile and e-waste drives. Last spring in St. Louis, Hamilton's Green Captain, Seth Stewart, presented the BGA's annual College Green Captain Prize - it was two tickets to see Hamilton and a backstage tour. When Seth left the production, Nik Walker took over, and he currently supports all of the show's greening efforts.

For more information and to enter to win Lin-Manuel's Prizeo campaign for opening night of Hamilton in London, go to Prizeo.com/Hamilton.

Prizeo is a celebrity digital fundraising platform that provides influential personalities an unparalleled platform to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes by offering fans the chance to win unique experiences. Launched in 2013, Prizeo has raised tens of millions of dollars for thousands of charities and has ignited a base of millennials to become first-time charitable donors through an exciting and inclusive platform.

Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as One Direction, Justin Bieber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Ferrell, Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Tyler, Mark Ruffalo, George R.R. Martin, Ed Sheeran, Zac Efron, Tyler Oakley, Connor Franta and Kobe Bryant.

Prizeo is a member of the Charity Network, named one of Fast Company's 2017 Most Innovative Companies. It serves as a sister company to Charitybuzz, an online charity auction platform, and Chideo, a charity video network. To learn more, visit prizeo.com.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA, launched in 2008 in collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council, is an ad hoc committee of the Broadway League and a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Visit us at www.BroadwayGreen.com and follow us on Twitter @BroadwayGreen; or on Instagram @BroadwayGreenAlliance.

