Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Headline RISE Theatre Summit

RISE Theatre, a program of Maestra Music co-founded by the Miranda Family Fund and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will host the first-ever RISE Summit, an event for theatre changemakers. Miranda is set to make the opening remarks, and Eisa Davis will serve as the keynote speaker. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at the New York Library for the Performing Arts starting at 9:30 am, connecting a diverse group of artists, industry leaders, and advocates committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive theatre community.

Limited tickets with a suggested donation of $20 are available in advance at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/risesummit/event/risetheatresummitrsvp/.

By bringing together a network of partner organizations focused on underrepresented artists – including people of color, women, trans and nonbinary individuals, and deaf and disabled theatre professionals – RISE aims to centralize DEIA resources, build community, and drive meaningful change in the industry. The RISE Summit will host, in addition to the speakers, panels, and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the tools and connections they need to further their careers.

“In my check-ins with each Network Partner, the same question is always presented: Can we all meet and build together?” RISE Program Manager Victoria Detres says. “This is where the idea of the Summit took form. RISE Theatre was designed to act as a conduit of connection, and this is just one example of how we are designing programming based on the feedback we receive.”

The RISE Summit, sponsored in part by Disney Theatricals and AKA, will feature panels led by RISE Network Partners, including the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, Design Action, and the Theatre Advocacy Project. The panels will focus on this year’s theme of Belonging: Past and Present and discuss questions such as: What past systems should we dismantle in our workspaces and what new systems must be created for belonging? How can we cultivate community where we come from and where we are today? What do we envision for our future?

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Location: New York Library for the Performing Arts, (111 Amsterdam, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023)

Tickets: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/risesummit/event/risetheatresummitrsvp/

More information: https://www.risetheatre.org/summit