Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits BRING IT ON in London

Sep. 2, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda visited the London production of Bring It On yesterday at British Theatre Academy.

The company's official Twitter page shared photos from the memorable night. Check them out below!

Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying journey that touches on themes of friendship and acceptance.

Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, the show features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Tony Award winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), music by Pulitzer and Tony Award winning composer, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green (High Fidelity).

Bring It On was directed and choreographed by Ewan Jones in The Large at Southwark Playhouse from 2 August - 1 September.

