Lin-Manuel Miranda To Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW: AT HOME EDITION

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition," which premiered last night on the show's official YouTube channel, will return tonight with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda via Zoom.

Following its premiere on YouTube, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" will air as part of each encore episode during the show's nightly NBC telecast (11:35 p.m. PT -12:35 a.m. ET).

As Fallon takes part in social distancing, he will be bringing approximately 10-minute episodes to fans from his home each night. Last night's video has over 2 million views and has already helped raise almost $19,000 for Feeding America.

Fallon will also continue to highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Tonight's charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.





