Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases June's Hamildrop, BOOM GOES THE CANNON... with Mobb Deep

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to introduce the month of June's Hamildrop, "Boom Goes The Cannon..." starring Mobb Deep. This month's Hamildrop is dedicated to the memory of Prodigy of Mobb Deep as it lands close to the one year anniversary of his passing. Download/stream "Boom Goes The Cannon..."here. Not only is this release in honor and celebration of Prodigy, but it also serves as one of the last recordings done with his long-time partner, Havoc of Mobb Deep, as well as the first posthumous release since his passing nearly one year ago.

Mobb Deep's music has served as a great source of inspiration for Miranda and the musical that is now influencing a new generation of creatives. "I paid homage to Mobb Deep in Hamilton by having Alexander Hamilton quote one of Prodigy's most immortal lyrics: 'I'm only 19 but my mind is old...' They are New York hip-hop legends," says Miranda. Before Prodigy's passing, Miranda invited the duo for a first-hand look at their legendary contribution to hip-hop being represented on a Broadway stage. This later led to both Havoc's and Prodigy's involvement on "Boom Goes The Cannon..." which is inspired by the story being illustrated during the performance of "Right Hand Man."

"I feel so humbled and grateful that Havoc and Prodigy not only came to see us at the Rodgers in 2016, but were inspired to create this track before Prodigy's untimely passing last year. Their lyrics, as ever, paint a vivid picture of friendship and solidarity in the face of overwhelming odds. I'm unbelievably proud to present new Mobb Deep music in 2018. This one's for Queensbridge," Miranda continues. "Boom Goes The Cannon..." incorporates a sample of "Right Hand Man" while Prodigy delivers his verse as George Washington, one of the characters from Hamilton.

Havoc has also mirrored his excitement for the new content stating, "it was an honor being part of the Hamilton project just on the strength alone I'm a huge fan of the musical; I am a history buff so it was right up my alley. This being one of the few last recordings I did with Prodigy definitely holds a special place in my heart and always will when I hear the record. Releasing the record now at this time of year after the passing of my partner in rhyme, Prodigy, is a great way to pay homage to him and continue not only Mobb's legacy, but his as well. He'll forever be my 'right hand man.'"

June 17th marked one year since Prodigy was last seen performing live in Las Vegas while June 20th marks the first anniversary of his passing. "The family, friends, and colleagues of Prodigy of Mobb Deep would like to give an abundance of gratitude to those who have been supportive, shown loyalty, and dedication for the past 25 Years. For his 'Infamous' ascendancy in Hip-Hop depicted through movies, books, and music. Above all, his advocacy on sickle cell awareness and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Let's continue to honor Prodigy, by celebrating his life and legacy," comments Prodigy's estate.

Since December Miranda has been releasing Hamilton related content every month as part of the newly introduced Hamildrop series. Over the months we've seen a variety of releases ranging from "The Hamilton Polka" by none other than "Weird Al" Yankovic to the March For Our Lives inspired theatre mashup, "Found/Tonight" by Miranda and Ben Platt. This month's release serves as a special continuation of the series that fans can surely appreciate.

