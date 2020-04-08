Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth And More Join NY1 ON STAGE AT HOME Two-Part Special, Hosted By Frank DiLella

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This weekend, NY1's On Stage will step off the stage and into the homes of some of Broadway's most beloved stars to hear their personal messages of hope and inspiration during a two-part special, On Stage At Home, hosted by Frank DiLella.

On Stage At Home will feature Broadway's best including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marisa Tomei, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Cumming, Ben Vereen, Debra Messing, Judith Light and others sharing home videos of performances, their kids, furry family members, what they are cooking, their off-stage hobbies, and words of encouragement for viewers.

On Stage At Home will debut on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 PM and part two will air on Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 PM on channel 1.

The two-part special will also live stream on ny1.com, and on NY1's social platforms, Facebook (NY1News) and Twitter (@NY1).





