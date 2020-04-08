Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth And More Join NY1 ON STAGE AT HOME Two-Part Special, Hosted By Frank DiLella
This weekend, NY1's On Stage will step off the stage and into the homes of some of Broadway's most beloved stars to hear their personal messages of hope and inspiration during a two-part special, On Stage At Home, hosted by Frank DiLella.
On Stage At Home will feature Broadway's best including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marisa Tomei, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Cumming, Ben Vereen, Debra Messing, Judith Light and others sharing home videos of performances, their kids, furry family members, what they are cooking, their off-stage hobbies, and words of encouragement for viewers.
On Stage At Home will debut on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 PM and part two will air on Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 PM on channel 1.
The two-part special will also live stream on ny1.com, and on NY1's social platforms, Facebook (NY1News) and Twitter (@NY1).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)