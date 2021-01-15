Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emerald Fennell, and Emile Mosseri To Be Honored at the 4th Annual HCA Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) has revealed three additional recipients who will receive honorary awards at the 4th Annual HCA Awards Ceremony. The event will stream virtually on Friday, March 5, 2021.

In the Heights and Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be receiving this year's HCA Inspire Award. Each year, the Inspire Award is given to an individual within the entertainment industry whose work serves as an inspiration to others. Lin-Manuel Miranda has broken down barriers while pursuing his dreams and inspiring millions along the way. "Miranda's work on the Broadway stage has spoken to an entire generation, and his recent work in film and television has only continued to expand upon his talent in additional mediums. Miranda is a pioneer and his passion shines through in everything that he touches. We are absolutely delighted to honor him during the upcoming ceremony," adds HCA Vice Chair Ashley Menzel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, producer, actor and director. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.

His upcoming 2021 film projects include: Vivo (Sony Pictures Animation), In the Heights (Warner Bros.), Encanto (Walt Disney Animation Studios), and tick, tick...BOOM! (Netflix) for which he will make his film directorial debut. Miranda received an Emmy Award with Tom Kitt for their song, "Bigger" from the 67th Annual Tony Awards. Additional TV/Film credits include: His Dark Materials, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020 Grammy nomination, Best Music Film), Fosse/Verdon (2019 Emmy nomination, Limited Series), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2018 Emmy nomination, Guest Actor), Saturday Night Live (2017 Emmy nomination, Guest Actor), Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, Moana (2017 Grammy Award, Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go"; 2017 Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, Best Original Song) and Mary Poppins Returns (2019 Golden Globe Nomination, Best Actor). Additional Broadway credits include: Freestyle Love Supreme (featured performer/producer/co-founder), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

Miranda has actively supported the relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017, creating the benefit single "Almost Like Praying" and bringing Hamilton to the island in 2019, which raised $15 million for the arts. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Miranda lives with his wife, two sons and their dog in New York.

Writer and director Emerald Fennell will receive the HCA Filmmaker on the Rise Award for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman. Since the film's premiere at Sundance in January 2020, Promising Young Woman has become one of the most talked about and lauded films over the past year. "Films as bold as Promising Young Woman don't come along every day, and Fennell as a filmmaker has proven that she isn't afraid to take risks and push boundaries. As a result, this one-of-a-kind film will be talked about for many years to come," notes HCA Chair Scott Menzel.

Minari composer Emile Mosseri will receive the Artisan on the Rise Award. Mosseri has made great strides as an artisan in just four years and has composed scores for various television shows and films, including The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Kajillionaire, and Minari. "Mosseri's career is just getting started, and we are proud to be able to celebrate his achievements as an artisan thus far," adds HCA President Nestor Bentancor.

In the coming weeks, the HCA will be announcing who will be honored with the Trailblazer Award and Filmmaker Achievement Award. On February 2, 2021, the organization will release the full list of nominees for the 4th Annual HCA Awards on HCA's official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. The winners will be announced during the virtual ceremony on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Founded in late 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association's primary goal is to bring together a passionate group of critics to represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood. Its purpose is to be a critics group that is diverse and supports underrepresented voices.