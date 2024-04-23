Limón Dance Foundation to Present 2024 Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Limón Dance Foundation will present the 2024 Spring Gala, honoring Linda Murray, Anne H. Bass Curator at the New York Public Library and Lourdes Lopez, Artistic Director at the Miami City Ballet. This year's celebration of our dancers, supporters, and community will commemorate individuals whose work crosses borders to reach new communities and inspire hope for the future.

Limón's global ethos is central to his deeply humanist legacy, and therefore to the Foundation's work. We are proud to present the Limón Director's Award for Artistic Excellence in Curation to Linda Murray, whose work as the Anne H. Bass Curator for the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library has highlighted not only Limón's artistic influence but the foundational contributions of artists of color and artists from immigrant and Indigenous communities to American modern dance. We are also excited to announce the Limón Director's Award for Artistic Excellence in Leadership will be awarded to Lourdes Lopez, whose pivotal tenure as Artistic Director of Miami City Ballet is the culmination of a career dedicated to defining a vision of excellence for the future of American dance.

The evening begins at 6pm with welcome drinks, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony, and a special performance by students from William Lynch Elementary School as part of our Limón4Kids program. After dinner, the Limón Dance Company and Limón2 will perform José Limón's symphonic masterpiece, Missa Brevis, with live music performed by the St. Bartholomew's Choir and organist. The evening will conclude with dessert and dancing with special guest DJ Reborn.

Current Gala Sponsors and Host Committee Members include: BNY Mellon, Cone Marshall Group, Withersworldwide, the Jerome Robbins Foundation, Deborah & Charles Adelman, Jody & John Arnhold, Wayne & Dr. Tina Evans, Karl J. Feitelberg, Sylvia Ann Hewlett & Richard S. Weinert, Caroline Hyman, Dr. Jonathan Leinbach, Robert & Jeanne Meister, John E. Oden, Michelle Preston & Brian Kim, Katrina Robinson, Robyn Meredith, Ivan Sacks, and Raina Sacks-Blankenhorn.

Individual tickets for this year's Gala range from $1,500 VIP seats for the full event to $125 for entry to the performance and afterparty. Table sponsorships begin at $5,000. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.limon.nyc/gala. Those interested in sponsoring this event can contact Elizagrace Madrone, Development Manager, at emadrone@limon.nyc. All funds raised for the evening will directly support the José Limón Dance Foundation's ongoing operations, including the Limón Dance Company and the Limón Institute.