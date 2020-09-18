Lily James & Harry Styles Will Star in MY POLICEMAN

Tony winner Michael Grandage directs.

Deadline reports that Harry Styles and Lily James have been tapped to star in a film adaptation of "My Policeman." Tony winner Michael Grandage directs.

The film takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom's home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

James starred in "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again." She also played Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh's live-action film, with additional roles in "Baby Driver" and the upcoming "Rebecca."

Styles made his big-screen debut in "Dunkirk." He's also scheduled to star in "Don't Worry Darling." He is a former member of the BOY BAND One Direction, and has had a very successful solo career since the band broke up.

Michael Grandage is the recipient of Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Evening Standard, British Critics' Circle and South Bank Awards. His Olivier Award-winning musicals include Merrily We Roll Along, GRAND HOTEL and Guys and Dolls. Grandage received a Tony Award for Best Direction for Red and Tony nominations for Frost/Nixon and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Grandage served as Artistic Director of London's Donmar Warehouse for 10 acclaimed seasons before establishing the Michael Grandage Company (MGC) in 2012. As Artistic Director of MGC, he directed Photograph 51, Henry V, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Peter and Alice and the feature film Genius.

