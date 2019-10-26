Lia Ali Brings First Exclusive Art Show to Greenwich Village's Top Club - The Players
Award-winning artist Lia Ali announced today that her watercolor series "Autumn" was chosen for a solo art exhibition at The Players Club in New York City. Lia Ali is an international artist who is known for her dynamic and vibrant watercolors and paintings of horses.
Lia Ali lives and creates her art in New York City, and has been an artist and art teacher there and in Europe for more than 25 years. Regarding the art show, Lia stated, "I am very pleased and gratified to have my own show. It is nice to be recognized locally in the art capital of the world (NYC) and also because it is where I live and work." Her paintings were representing the United States in a Watercolor expo in Bali. Her murals are in top private homes and public spaces.
The Players Club is a private club located at 16 Gramercy Park, New York, NY 10003.
Her artwork is represented in the permanent collections of collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Salmagundi Club, Wyland Gallery of Art in Los Angeles, CA. Lia is painting interior and exterior murals in New York and LA and her website can be found at www.liaart.com. She also can be reached at liaa@muralsus.com.
http://www.interiorartny.com
Email: liaalibg@gmail.com
