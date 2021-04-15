Lewis Flinn's THE CURTAIN CALL MIXES to Feature HUSHED, JERUSALEM and More!

After more than a year without live performances, the ovation is set to make its long-awaited return with the release of composer Lewis Flinn's The Curtain Call Mixes, a first-of-its-kind album of curtain call cues from Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatrical productions. The Curtain Call Mixes will be released by Silent Voice Publishing on Monday, May 3, 2021, and will be available for streaming and download everywhere.

Flinn, who has composed scores for more than 50 theatrical productions, has hand-selected 13 of his own musical cues from curtain calls to include in this extraordinary compendium. Included are curtain calls from the Broadway productions of The Little Dog Laughed and Lysistrata Jones; Off-Broadway productions of Mondo Drama, Mr. & Mrs. Fitch (Second Stage), The New York Idea (MCC), The Busy World Is Hushed (Playwright's Horizons), Show People (Second Stage), Die Mommie Die, The Third Story, and The Divine Sister; and regional productions of The Imaginary Invalid (The Cleveland Playhouse), Jerusalem (The Cleveland Playhouse), A Comedy of Errors (Hartford Stage).

"There is so much I have missed about the ritual of theatergoing over the past year," Flinn said. "but nothing so much as that moment when the audience gets to show its appreciation to the company. I wanted to translate the energy and excitement of that experience for everyone cooped up at home, and I hope it helps tide us over until we're all back in velvet seats."

Lewis Flinn is the composer and lyricist of the Broadway-bound musical Hood, which premiered at the Dallas Theater Center in 2017. He also served as composer and lyricist of the Broadway musical Lysistrata Jones, as well as the upcoming musicals To Wong Foo and Star-Spangled. He wrote the score for the upcoming feature film The Sixth Reel, written and directed by Charles Busch and Carl Andress. Flinn has composed scores and songs for more than 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions including Tony Award nominated The Little Dog Laughed, Charles Busch's Die Mommie Die, The Divine Sister, The Third Story, and The Tribute Artist, which earned Flinn a Drama Desk nomination for Best Music. The long list of theaters he has worked at includes Playwright's Horizons, MCC, South Coast Rep, The Geffen Playhouse, The Cleveland Playhouse, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theater, 2nd Stage Theater, and the Drama Dept. He has been a guest artist at Cornell, Dartmouth, The Boston Conservatory, The Royal Academy London and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He composed the themes and music for the TV shows "Power of 10," "Million Dollar Password," and "The New Newlywed Game," as well as scores for dozens of national commercials.