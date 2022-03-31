Levonia Returns To Green Room 42 In LEVONIA DOES PRINCE

Gender-bending drag chanteuse, Levonia, returns to Green Room 42 at 7PM on Wednesday, May 25th to debut her latest show, Levonia Does Prince - an evening of song and sort-of dance in celebration of Prince's life and music.

For this one-night-only event, the NYC-based comedic singer will be joined by powerhouse vocalists, Xavier Smith and Matia Celeste, as well as a four-piece band led by Lance Horne (Little Women) as she recreates Prince's biggest hits with her signature gender-bending twists.

Featuring Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss and a virtual Parade of Prince's hits in this cabar-gay extravaganza that will be sure to cause a Controversy before the night is through.

Levonia is the bearded drag alter-ego of comedian Greg Scarnici, who currently works as an Associate Producer at Saturday Night Live. Greg has been seen on 30 Rock, in the feature film, A Star Is Born as well as in numerous viral videos. He is also the author of the books, I Hope My Mother Doesn't Read This, Dungeons and Drag Queens, Hot Rods and Sex in Drag. His alter ego, Levonia, exploded onto the pop culture scene with the release of her viral music video, So C*nt, in 2013 and has since entertained audiences in New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Fire Island with her cabaret shows, Gender Fluids, Levonia's xxmas Hollagay Concert Extravaganza and Levonia's Christmas Sextacular. Levonia is thrilled to return to Green Room 42 to debut her latest show.