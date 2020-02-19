Levi Kreis Will Perform As Part Of Rockwood Music Hall's 15 Year Anniversary Series

Levi Kreis will be performing an acoustic set this Monday with songs featured from his Broadway album Broadway At The Keys along with his original music which has been featured on primetime tv shows such as The Vampire Diaries, So You Think You Can Dance, Sons of Anarchy, and more. Levi's Broadway At The Keys Tour was voted by LA Theatre Critics as the #1 Concert/Cabaret of 2017 and portions of the show will be featured during the evening.

Levi Kreis originated the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Tony nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet. The role won Levi the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League nomination. Other notable stage credits include the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Violet, Smokey Joe's Cafe, the Broadway National Tour of Rent and new works appearing at The Kennedy Center, The Village Theater, The Goodman Theater, and the North Shore Music Theater. In film, Levi first starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in Frailty, Bill Paxton's directorial debut. He has recently starred in A Very Sordid Wedding and The Divide, both multi-award-winning independent films. Levi has nine albums to date.

WHEN: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH AT 7PM

WHERE: ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL STAGE 2: 196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/levi-kreis-tickets-86719716005

TICKET PRICE: $30





