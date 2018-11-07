Let It Snow! Four New Songs To Appear In FROZEN 2!

This week, Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee dropped some fun new details about the upcoming sequel, Frozen 2, including the addition of four new songs!

"We have a new song that I think is an evolution," Lee told Variety.

"It's its own song...Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] just delivered it three weeks ago. We've been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it."

"We have three more to go," she added.

Lee also let fly some new details about the plot of the movie, adding that the new film will be "bigger, more epic" and will send our heroes "far out of Arendelle."

Earlier this week, Disney announced that the film will now be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, according to Variety. It was originally slated to premiere about a week later, on November 27th.

Oscar-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopezalso confirmed ongoing work on Frozen 2, saying they've dug deeper into the characters in the world of Arendelle. They've even recorded a song with Kristen Bell - but it's all still under wraps. In the meantime, Frozen fans can hear the new songs they've penned for the Broadway musical.

Image courtesy of Disney.

