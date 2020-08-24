Leslie Odom Jr., Lauren Ridloff, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Join MCC Theater's MISCAST20

MISCAST20 will take place on Sunday, September 13.

MCC Theater announced today additional performers and presenters for their annual gala, Miscast20, which will take place on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET.

MCC has released the names of six more performers for Miscast20, including Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (MCC's Fifty Words, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris, Cats), Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson (The Great Comet), Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet), Isaac Powell (West Side Story, Once on This Island), and Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God, "The Walking Dead"). Additional presenters for the evening will include social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole, Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Piper Perabo (MCC's Lost Girls, "Covert Affairs"), and Tony Award nominee Thomas Sadoski ("Tommy," "Life in Pieces"). A final casting announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

They join the previously announced roster including Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh (MCC's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared, Company), Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony Award winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Carousel), two-time Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light (MCC's All The Ways To Say I Love You, "The Politician"), Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress, Invisible Thread), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), and Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along).

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor.

Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more.

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 front and center at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available for online bidding this year include an hour-long Mentor Session with multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, creator of MCC's The Wrong Man. Raffle entry and bids can be placed here: https://one.bidpal.net/miscast20/welcome.

Funds raised from Miscast20 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

This year Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), who will receive 10% of funds raised during the broadcast. MHC is a new initiative focused on destigmatizing mental health experiences that was founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

