Lesli Margherita and More Join NextGen Spotlight for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The event takes place on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Chelsea Table + Stage.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Broadway stars have joined the lineup of NextGen Spotlight, a concert directed and hosted by actor Jelani Remy for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Advocates. The one-night-only performance that will shine a spotlight on the next generation of talent starts at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th Street, NYC) and streaming live online.

The lineup is set to include Jimmy Award winner Kendall Becerra, Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Max Crumm (Grease), The Backstage Blonde Teale Dvornik, Vidushi Goyal (In the Trenches), Kolton Krause (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), JJ Niemann (Back to the Future: The Musical), Gabi Stapula (Back to the Future: The Musical) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King). Performers are subject to change.

In-person tickets start at $50; livestream tickets are $19. Get tickets at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2023. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Remy currently plays the dual role of Mayor Goldie Wilson III/Marvin​ Berry in the new hit Back to the Future: The Musical. He last appeared on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in the smash hit Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

Learn about sponsorship opportunities at whttp://www.broadwaycares.org/spotlight2023sponsorship.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to the Entertainment Community Fund and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. 

Every donation will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.  

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative, and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling, and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa, and at youtube.com/BCEFA.




