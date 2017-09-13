Lesli Margherita Launches Kickstarter Campaign for RULE YOUR KINGDOM Live Album

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda, Dames at Sea) launched a Kickstarter campaign today to raise funds to release her debut solo album RULE YOUR KINGDOM: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The album, recorded live over a series of shows at Feinstein's/54 Below this August, will feature the songs and stories from her act, Rule Your Kingdom, as well as additional brand new material. The album, if funded, will be distributed in partnership with Broadway Records.

The Kickstarter campaign, which aims to raise funds to cover additional recording, production, and distribution of the album, launches today and will continue until Oct 12, 2017. Check out the campaign at www.kickstarter.com/projects/819793005/lesli-margherita-rule-your-kingdom-live-album.

About Rule Your Kingdom: She is a QUEEN. She is a BROAD. She RULES. With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, "Queen" Lesli Margherita, "inspires", "uplifts", and "slaps you across the face" - and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face every once in a while. From memorable favorites with a twist to new stories bound to become classics, Margherita's debut album will leave you screaming "Yaaas!". Sparkle or do not; there is no try. RULE YOUR KINGDOM.

Written by Lesli Margherita, Rule Your Kingdom is directed and produced by Lauren Bass, featuring musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback.

Visit leslimargherita.com for more information.

Photo courtesy of L2Productions

