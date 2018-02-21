Lena Hall Celebrates Release of New EP with Concert at Rockwood Music Hall

Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall will celebrate Obsessed, her groundbreaking new music and video series from SKB Records, with a New York performance at Rockwood Music Hall on Monday, February 26 at 8:30 PM. Tickets are available HERE. The concert will feature highlights from the series' first two EPs - Obsessed: Peter Gabriel and Obsessed: Hedwig and the Angry Inch - in addition to a special preview of the March EP. The EPs are available on all digital and streaming platforms. Purchase the EPs and view the videos at www.LenaHallObsessed.com.

A singular artist who authentically and explosively brings the worlds of Rock and Broadway together, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will consist of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: Peter Gabriel explores the catalog of the seminal rock star and songwriter. The EP features four unique and powerful reinventions of highlights from the diverse catalog of the six-time Grammy Award-winning superstar. The cuts "Sledgehammer" and "In Your Eyes" are selected from Gabriel's blockbuster 1986 album So, with the tracks "Come Talk To Me" originating from Gabriel's platinum 1992 recording Us, and "Lay Your Hands on Me" from his eponymous 1982 release. According to Billboard, Hall's latest EP is "a great introduction not only to her amazing voice but her ability to transform rock songs into incredibly intimate personal statements." BroadwayWorld called the collection "an immensely satisfying tribute to Peter Gabriel allowing listeners to revel in gravely grandeur of Hall's delicious rock vocals."

Last month's debut EP, Obsessed: Hedwig and the Angry Inch, her insprired new take on the landmark rock musical for which she earned her Tony Award on Broadway, was hailed as "stirring" by Rolling Stone with Time Out New York calling it a "superb showcase for the mixture of clean power and rock grit that have made Hall so magnetic as a singer." Uber Rock raved that "Lena hits every note with passion, heart, soul, and genuineness."

Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the LA Film Festival and is in theaters nationwide as well as VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding "sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment." According to the Los Angeles Daily News, "Lena Hall is just perfect" and The Advocate praised the "mind-blowing range of Hall's vocal gymnastics."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

