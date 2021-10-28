Leighann Lord Will Perform in FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE at City Vineyard In Manhattan

Standup comedian / author / keynote speaker Leighann Lord will be among the performers featured at the "Funny Women Of A Certain Age" (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of "female comics who tell it like it is" - on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at City Vineyard in Manhattan.

Ms. Lord will be joined at the 7:30pm show (doors @ 6:00pm) by FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America), Christy Miller ("Christy Unleashed!" on Govsradio.com). and some special guests.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance. $25 day of show, and City Vineyard is located at 233 West Street (on Pier 26 in Hudson River Park) in Manhattan.

Subway: take the A/C/E to Canal Street. Due to regulations regarding indoor events, all guests are required to be fully vaccinated before the event. Masks are required throughout the building and when walking around the premises and for reservations and further information, contact: www.cityvineyardnyc.com/ or call: 646 677- 8350.

Smart, savvy, sexy funny Leighann is nearing her 30th anniversary as a stand-up comedian which has included appearances on ABC-TV's "The View," as a co-host on Neil deGrasse Tyson's "Star Talk" television show and podcast, being featured in the Netflix' "Def Comedy Jam 25" special and releasing her memoir "Real Women Do It Standing Up: Stories from the Career of a Very Funny Lady" in 2015.

A Queens, NY resident who has performed internationally - including for U. S. troops stationed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom - Lord says "I believe that humor makes people happy. Happiness gives us hope and my hope is that if we can laugh together we can live together."

FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery recently produced the third edition of the show for a major cable television network A Brooklyn native, Carole who has a decades-long career as a writer, producer and performer including making over two dozen television appearances, long-term residencies in Las Vegas and entertaining US troops overseas calls FWOACA "a comedy show for the ages." Part of an ongoing series ad upcoming national tour with a rotating cast of comedians, Carole adds the show comes "straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all." For more information, go to www.funnywomenofacertainage.com or contact: woacashow@gmail.com.