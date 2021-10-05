Lehman Center Presents Free Concert With The Brazilian All Stars To Start The Season

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts presents a free concert in the Bronx to continue the kickoff of the NEW 2021-2022 season. The show, featuring the Brazilian All Stars, will be on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 4PM.

Lehman Center is looking forward to sharing the celebration of the reopening of its concert hall with the community. Join the Brazilian All Stars for a uniquely memorable musical journey through Brazil's most famous songs, Sambas, Bossa Novas, Ballads, Choro, Fado, virtuoso instrumental tracks and more.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468. Tickets for THE BRAZILIAN ALL STARS are FREE to the public and seating is on a first-come first serve basis. Reservations can be made by calling the Lehman Center box office at 718-960-8833 (Monday through Thursday, 10am-5pm, and beginning at 4pm on the day of the concert), or through online access at www.LehmanCenter.org. More information on the show can be found on the company's website. Lehman Center is accessible by #4 or D train to Bedford Park Blvd. and is off the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Major Deegan Expressway.

To keep staff, audiences, and artists safe, proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend any performances at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in accordance with the Mayor's Office of the City of New York. Information on COVID-19 policy can be found on the website at www.LehmanCenter.org.

THE BRAZILIAN ALL STARS showcase the unique sound of the music of Brazil, incorporating a fusion of styles: Portuguese, American jazz, Cuban and African rhythms, plus additional influences from other South American regions. This show will highlight a group of talented Brazilian musicians, including veteran musicians Andre Sarbib (vocals and piano), Claudio Cesar Ribeiro (guitar), Lilian Raquel (vocals), and Mario N'Goma (percussion), joined by stars of the younger Brazilian generation, Leandro Leonet (drums), Filipe Teixeira (bass) and Magdalena Petrovich (cello) in this super group. Individually and collectively, they have performed worldwide with some of the biggest names in Brazilian music and at the greatest venues, including Funchal Jazz Festival, Festival de Jazz de Madrid, and the Royal Albert Hall.