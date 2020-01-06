Lee Pace, Alison Brie, & Riz Ahmed Join English Voice Cast for WEATHERING WITH YOU

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Pace, Alison Brie and Riz Ahmed have joined the English voice cast of upcoming GKIDS movie "Weathering With You."

Makoto Shinkai directs. Genki Kawamura produces. The two are most famous for their critically-acclaimed animated film "Your Name."

The story centers on a high school freshman named Hodaka who "runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

Lee Pace was last seen on Broadway in Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" and in Larry Kramer's "The Normal Heart." He starred in the Off-Broadway production Small Tragedy, which garnered him an Outstanding Actor Lucille Lortel Award nomination, as well as in the two-character play Guardians for which he was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.

Alison Brie stars on Netflix's "Glow" and "Bojack Horseman." She's also known for her work on "Community," and in "The Disaster Artist."

Riz Ahmed is known for roles in "Nightcrawler," "Rogue One," and "Venom."

