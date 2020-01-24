Learn To Dance Like Jane Austen For Free at Country Dance*New York
Country Dance*New York (CD*NY) is presenting an English country dance offering special FREE admission to those age 35 and under on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 starting with a beginners' workshop at 7 pm and dancing for all from 7:40 pm to 10 pm. No previous experience is required and it is not necessary to come with a partner. Everyone is welcome. All dances will be taught. Attendees will enjoy dances from elegant and sedate to lively and boisterous from the 1600s to the 20th and 21st centuries
Experienced caller and teacher Daniel Popowich will walk everyone through the patterns of each dance, and lilting and joyous live music will be provided by three stellar musicians: Cynthia Shaw, piano; Minda Cowen, violin; and Dominique Gagné, flute.
The January 28 English country dance will be held at the Church of the Village, 201 West 13th Street, New York City (near Seventh Avenue).
Admission is FREE on January 28 to those who are 35 years old or younger with ID. Otherwise admission is: General Public $15; Students and CDNY Members $12.
English country dancing is choreographed community dancing, with repertoire ranging from court dances of the 1600s and 1700s to dances composed in the 20th and 21st centuries. English country dance is a participatory art form, welcoming to novices and experienced dancers alike. At the start of each dance, dancers invite one another to be partners. After centuries of development, it is extremely diverse and can vary from elegant to energetic, from playful to solemn, and from stately to boisterous.
Further information can be found at www.cdny.org or by emailing info2@cdny.org.
