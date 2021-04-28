Learn All About the Cast of TITANIQUE with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

On May 2, Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!) and streaming platform Stellar will present TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT - the funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - before it hits the New York City mainstage.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Get your tickets today at StellarTickets.com.

While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

This special presentation of Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert follows the musical's sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.