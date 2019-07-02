Le Vent du Nord to Perform at Bryant Park

Le Vent du Nord's energetic brand of French-Canadian and Celtic dance tunes, traditional songs, and original pieces is irresistible. Their catchy vocals delight whether they are singing a soulful ballad or mouth music, a French-Canadian form of scat singing. You'll love their colorful instrumentals which include spirited contributions on fiddle, button accordion, guitar, hurdy-gurdy and the quintessentially Quebecois percussion tradition of foot-tapping on a wooden board. When Le Vent du Nord take the stage, you'll enjoy an Old Québec style house party without leaving New York!

As part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series, Carnegie Hall offers five free concerts at Bryant Park featuring outstanding classical, folk, Afro-Brazilian, Latin, Celtic, funk, and gospel artists. Tapping into the pulse of the city, these performances bring New Yorkers together to share in the joy of music. "For more than four decades, Carnegie Hall has partnered with community organizations in all five boroughs, offering free performances by renowned mainstage artists and rising musical stars in New York City neighborhoods, bringing together local residents and people from all over to share in great music," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "As part of this commitment to community, we are thrilled to return to Bryant Park this summer, presenting five fantastic concerts, kicking off next season's Carnegie Hall Citywide series." As well as this performance, others include: Ray and Vivian Chew's Night of Inspiration, featuring Anthony Brown & group therAPy and The String Queens (July 19); funky New Orleans brass from Cha Wa (July 26); exciting classical music and stunning virtuosity from Harlem Quartet (August 2); and, the finalé of the series, Carnegie Hall Citywide Night, with Matuto, Eileen Ivers, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (August 9).

This event is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, a series of world-class music, theater, and dance performances in Midtown Manhattan. All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn.





