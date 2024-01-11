Le Patin Libre Presents THRESHOLD AL FRESCO This February

Le Patin Libre presents Threshold al fresco, a contemporary dance revolution on ice, at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park (41st Street at 6th Avenue) on February 15, 20, and 21 at 8:30pm. Audience members can watch Threshold al fresco for free if they arrive early and stand by the rink until the show starts. A limited number of seated VIP tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Le Patin Libre pushes the boundaries of traditional figure skating and put their own “spin” on the sport. Their style evolved to become what many now call “contemporary dance on ice”. Le Patin Libre was founded in 2005, by Alexandre Hamel, then a competitive figure skater. The first performances were modestly offered on frozen ponds, during winter carnivals organized by most cities and villages in Québec. On some nights, Hamel and his companions rented hockey ice arenas and turned them into wild dancing parties. Le Patin Libre developed its unique style based on the choreographic possibilities of glide. Glide allows the human body to move through space while being liberated from walking, running, crawling and other natural gestures.

“We take full advantage of what makes skating unique and beautiful as an artistic medium: the glide”, explained choreographer and performer Alexandre Hamel. “Our Glide technique is showcased by immobile bodies magically whizzing through space”.

Threshold is the second major work of the company. Threshold al fesco is a shortened version of Le Patin Libre's full-length show. In 2014, new support from major contemporary dance producers allowed Le Patin Libre to propose Vertical Influences, their first full-evening work. It won the Total Theatre Award for Dance at the Edinburgh festivals in 2015. Vertical Influences was also nominated for the National Dance Award of the UK, in the category Best modern choreography. The show toured extensively in major dance and arts festivals.

The critics are raving about Le Patin Libre. The Guardian Newspaper cheered, “a pure body rush of liberation of space,” while The Australian applauded,” athletic chic and street dance swagger.” Le Monde said that Le Patin Libre is “whipping the ice show into contemporary dance, and it works,” while International Dance Magazine called the company “rebels on ice.”

The company of Le Patin Libre includes Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin, Samory Ba, Taylor Dilley, and Jasmin Boivin.

Threshold has music by Jasmin Boivin, lighting by Lucy Carter and Sean Gleason, and special choreographic collaboration by Anne Plamondon. Ruth Little is the dramaturg.

A limited number of VIP seated tickets, priced at $66.63 (including fees) are available HERE. There's a post-show ice dancing party with the artists and choreographers, for VIP seats holders.

Le Patin Libre is supported by Conseil des arts et lettres du Québec, Conseil des arts du Canada, and Conseil des arts de Montréal.