Lawrence Leritz to Discuss 'Success As A Dancer' on ONE-HOUR SERIES Livestream Event

Broadway's Lawrence Leritz will discuss the topic "Success As A Dancer," as he joins the free livestream event ONE-HOUR SERIES - to be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, June 13 at 5pm EST.

In a special return appearance, Lawrence Leritz will discuss what it takes to become a successful dancer. Learn about Lawrence's journey as an actor/dancer/choreographer and what it takes to make it as a dancer on Broadway, film and television, major opera houses and ballet. "Success As A Dancer" will be targeted towards professional dancers, but he will also offer tips for beginner dancers and actors who dance.

One-Hour Series is hosted by the American Idol Golden Ticket winner and actress, Julia Gorban. Everyone will have an opportunity to ask Lawrence questions during our live Q&A section. If you are unable to tune in live and would like to watch later, you can also send questions in advance to Julia Gorban.

LAWRENCE LERITZ began his career as a internationally acclaimed dancer working with George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Alvin Ailey, Robert Joffrey, Ruth Page, John Neumeier, Tommy Tune and Sir Frederick Ashton, working with such companies as Hamburg Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Ballet, Israel's Bat Dor Dance Company, Paris Opera and as guest artist throughout the world, including Placido Domingo's Los Angeles Music Center Opera.

Broadway: Jerome Robbins directed revival of Fiddler On The Roof, Fonteyn and Nureyev On Broadway and regionally in The Muny's productions of Can-Can and the world stage premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair, starring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson with Tommy Tune choreographing. Off-Broadway he produced and choreographed the hit show Boobs! The Musical.

Choreography highlights include Alone for The Hamburg Ballet, Los Angeles Music Center Opera, Motown's film musical The Last Dragon and TV's mime duo Shields & Yarnell. Leritz produced The 50th Anniversary Gala of The American Guild of Musical Artists, featuring over 300 stars of ballet and opera at The New York State Theater at Lincoln Center with hosts Beverly Sills and Peter Martins. Lawrence served for 18 years on the Board Of Governors of AGMA and currently on Dancers Over 40 Board Of Directors.

Film roles include: Love In Kilnerry (2020), Julie Taymor's Across The Universe, The Adjustment Bureau and Easy Money. TV includes: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, opened the 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, Emmy winning Night Of Too Many Stars on Comedy Central, Saturday Night Live, All My Children and the best selling exercise DVD, Total Stretch with Lawrence Leritz. As a Spectrum Records recording artist he scored a #1 dance hit single with "Crank It Up", headlining The Stardust Hotel in Las Vegas. In 1996, Mr. Leritz was honored for his work by Time Magazine, as their Local Hero for producing the annual television event Day Of Compassion.

Streaming link: https://www.facebook.com/events/770171546977956