Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding & More Join TRANSFORMATION 2020: POPULAR DEMOCRACY DEFINED

TRANSFORMATION 2020: POPULAR DEMOCRACY DEFINED will take place September 24-26.

In an online event like no other, the Center for Popular Democracy, the nation's largest community organizing network, and Level Forward, the story-driven/impact-minded entertainment company, are bringing a variety of Broadway creative talent and energy to the unprecedented three day summit: TRANSFORMATION 2020: POPULAR DEMOCRACY DEFINED, to be held September 24-26.

In addition to performers and performances from plays including CADILLAC CREW, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, SANCTUARY CITY, and SLAVE PLAY, as well as musicals OKLAHOMA!, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, 1776, JEANNETTE, and LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT talk forward panels and keynotes, and a special session with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend "Creativity In Action" sessions that pair talented guests with issue experts from a variety of organizations. Topics include:

LGBTQIA+ Identities and Activism with Lauren Patten, NYC Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis, and the organization Craft Your Truth

Creating a Culture of Consent with Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, and Ilse Knecht from the Joyful Heart Foundation

Mobilizing The Power of Black Expression with Joaquina Kulakango, Jakeem Dante Powell, and LaTosha Brown from Black Voters Matter

Human or Nah? Racism and Anti-Blackness in Arts & Real Life with Laurel Harris, Daniel J. Watts, and Latrina Kelly-James from the Center for Popular Democracy

TRANSFORMATION 2020 is convening some of the most powerful change agents of our time to get out the vote and focus beyond the ballot, and all in the new interactive platform Labz Live. Further programming announcements, including feature film screenings, will be announced in the coming days. Tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information, visit www.transformation2020.org, and follow the Center for Popular Democracy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates in real-time.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You