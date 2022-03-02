Laura Benanti, Lance Reddick & Alan Ruck Star in New Podcast TOMORROW

Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, Gossip Girl), Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) and Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller's Day Off) star in the scripted podcast Tomorrow, a re-imagined sequel to the Tony Award-winning musical Annie, featuring new music and arrangements of the musical's classic songs. Tomorrow is based on story and characters from "Annie" by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan, which ran for 2,377 performances and yielded countless productions around the world.

Set ﬁve years after Annie's adoption by Oliver Warbucks in post-modern New York City , the podcast features characters from the beloved musical, including Miss Hannigan (Laura Benanti), Daddy Warbucks (Lance Reddick), Drake (Alan Ruck), and of course, Annie (Abbie-Grace Levi). The new story begins on the eve of Warbucks' launch of a momentous new business. Annie, now 15, and her orphan friends must solve a shocking mystery that threatens to cripple Warbucks Industries. Is the mystery connected to the release from prison of Annie's old nemesis, Agatha Hannigan? Or is it even connected to Annie's past...and a second locket found near her parents' grave?

Tomorrow is created and produced by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse and Chris Tarry at Gen-Z Media; written by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse, Donna Swajeski, and Marla Kanelos; and directed by Kreizman and Claire McClanahan. In addition to new arrangements of songs from Charles Strouse's Tony-winning score, the podcast also features original music and arrangements by Chris Tarry, Shawn Pierce, David Molloy and Jennifer Rowekamp. It is available on Amazon Music and Wondery.

Gen-Z Media is the multiple award-winning kids entertainment studio behind the leading podcasts for school-aged kids and their families. Gen-Z's podcasts, aimed at kids and tweens between ages 8 and 12, transport listeners into thrilling adventures, ambitious mysteries and addictive fun. Gen-Z.fm.