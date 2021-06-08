Laura Benanti, Capathia Jenkins & Norm Lewis and More Announced for 2021-2022 New York Pops Season at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announced its 2021-2022 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops returns to Carnegie Hall on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. with Back Home For the Holidays featuring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods) in the orchestra's annual holiday celebration, filled with traditional carols and contemporary classics.

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., jazz vocalist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins join The New York Pops for Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound, celebrating American arranger-composer Nelson Riddle, whose orchestrations were recorded by some of the most legendary voices of the 20th century, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis is featured with The New York Pops in an all-new program-One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis-on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. which highlights his career on stage, including leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd.

"We are thrilled to return to our home at Carnegie Hall this December!" said New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke. "We can't wait to make music for you once more, and hope you join us at Carnegie Hall for our 2021-2022 season!"

2021-2022 Program Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

Back Home For the Holidays

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Laura Benanti, Guest Artist

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

THE NEW YORK POPS

Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Tony DeSare, Guest Artist

Capathia Jenkins, Guest Artist

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

THE NEW YORK POPS

One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Norm Lewis, Guest Artist

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Ticket Information

Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2021-2022 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for all 2021-2022 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m., and to the general public on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m.

https://newyorkpops.org/