Laugh in the New Year at Caroline's on Broadway

Carolines on Broadway is inviting revelers to laugh in the New Year in the heart of Times Square when the comedy hotspot presents its annual New Year's Eve Spectacular on Tuesday, December 31, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in New York City.

The New Year's Eve Spectacular shows will be hosted by Charles McBee, and will feature performances by Tyler Fischer, Xazmin Garza, Caitlin Peluffo, Michael Rowland and Eagle Witt.

An a la carte menu is available during both shows. Immediately following the 10:00 p.m. show their will be a countdown to the new year and attendees can go onto the street to watch the ball drop in Times Square, or they can watch the ball drop in the warmth and comfort of the Carolines showroom on a 10-foot screen and flat screen monitors. There will be a live DJ, party favors and dancing after midnight.

Cover charge for the 7:30 p.m. show is $32.00 per person, plus a two-drink minimum. Cover charge for the 10:00 p.m. show is $89.25 per person, plus a two-drink minimum. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com or call the Carolines Box Office at 212.757.4100.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





