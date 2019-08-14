Latin Grammy Winner 123 Andrés Performs Benefit For Immigrant Families September 1

Latin Grammy-winning bilingual duo 123 Andrés returns to New York City on Sunday, September 1st to perform a benefit concert for Immigrant Families Together. The concert is at the Marlene Meyerson JCC at 334 Amsterdam Avenue, beginning at 10:30 am, and tickets are $18.

Visit http://www.123andres.com/product/fundraiser-for-immigrant-families-together-nyc/ for more information.

Immigrant Families Together helps reunite migrant families that have been separated at the border by paying for release bonds, legal services, and ongoing support. All proceeds from this show will help support the effort to bring families, separated at the border, back together. Learn more about their work.

123 Andrés consists of native Spanish-speakers Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria. They are known for high-energy, bilingual concerts with an interactive, theatrical style that gets kids and their grownups singing and dancing in Spanish and English. Andrés and Christina bring a diverse array of Latin rhythms and singable tunes, pulling from their Latin Grammy-winning album Arriba Abajo, from their new language learning album Canta las Letras, and from familiar classics, to create a joyful and authentic family party. Audience members will learn new rhythms and dance steps, and by the end of the show, people of all ages will be dancing the cumbia with Christina and parading around the venue with Andrés as he plays his clarinet.

"We've seen how our fans and family have been affected by recent crackdowns, and we fully support the work of Immigrant Families together," said Salguero.

Find out more about the music at 123andres.com.





