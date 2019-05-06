Larry Kaplan Will Present a Gale Huntington Workshop

On Saturday, June 1st, at 2:00pm, the Folk Music Society of New York presents Larry Kaplan in a workshop on the life and collecting of Gale Huntington. At Pearl Studios in Manhattan, 500 Eighth Avenue, Room 406 (between 35th and 36th Streets). Contribution: general public $25, members $20. For more information, call 646-628-4606.

Gale Huntington was a Martha's Vineyard fisherman, farmer, school teacher and historian. He is the author of "Songs the Whalermen Sang" and other books on New England music and history. Larry and Gale became friends over their shared love of music and the sea.

Tickets available at the door. Pearl Studios is at 500 Eighth Avenue, Room 406, and can be reached by the A, C, or E train to the 34th St. stop. For more information, contact Heather Wood, 646-628-4606.





